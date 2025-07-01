NASCAR Cup Series Bill Belichick Getting New Boss And He's Coming From NASCAR Published Jul. 1, 2025 11:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bill Belichick — assuming he sticks around as head football coach of the University of North Carolina for more than a year — will have a new boss in 2026.

Steve Newmark, who has spent the last 15 years at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, will assume the UNC athletics director role from Bubba Cunningham in summer 2026. He will leave his role as RFK team president and join the UNC athletics department on Aug. 15 as executive associate athletics director.

Steve Newmark set to become UNC's Athletic Director in 2026

Newmark, a native of Chapel Hill, was on the advisory committee that hired Belichick in the offseason and also on the advisory committee for the hiring of the Rams Club executive director.

"Like many passionate Tar Heel fans, avidly following UNC Athletics has represented a special and unique bond with my family and friends since childhood, and I recognize the role it serves for the university, alumni, community and broader fan base," Newmark said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC's status as a premier brand in college sports with top-tier programs across the board and with student-athletes who represent North Carolina's flagship institution with class, on and off their respective playing fields."

Cunningham will move into a new role next year as senior advisor to the chancellor and athletic director. He has been athletics director since 2011.

Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. speak to the media during a press conference in 2016

Newmark has been in his RFK role for a tad longer, taking over as team president in 2010. Previously a lawyer in Charlotte, Newmark worked extensively with the Southeastern Conference, Conference USA and the NCAA.

RFK Racing currently fields three cars in NASCAR’s top division, with drivers Brad Keselowski (also a co-owner of the team along with the Fenway Sports Group and Jack Roush), Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece. NASCAR teams rely on corporate sponsorships, and Newmark’s experience in landing and managing sponsorship deals is expected to relate well to the current NIL landscape of college athletics.

"Bubba is a national leader in his field, and his vision and dedication have helped Carolina Athletics reach new heights while navigating an unprecedented era," UNC Chancellor Lee H. Roberts said in a statement.

"We are excited to build on that success by incorporating Steve's deep experience with strategic partnerships and sponsorships to build an even brighter future for Carolina Athletics."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

