23XI Racing unveils Jordan-inspired paint scheme for Coca-Cola 600

Published May. 24, 2023 6:01 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend for the running of the Coca-Cola 600. In fitting fashion, the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team has unveiled a paint scheme for the race inspired by the Tar Heels legend.

Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 45 car complete with Carolina blue paint and Jumpman logos on the hood and sides of the vehicle.

The scheme pays homage to Jordan, who is the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets and starred in college at nearby University of North Carolina. Jordan co-founded 23XI Racing in 2020 with current Cup driver and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin

[NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers: Dale Jr., Tony Stewart, Chase Elliott among additions]

Reddick, who currently sits 11th in the Cup Series standings, will be joined in the field by teammate Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 car for Sunday's race (6 p.m. ET on FOX).

