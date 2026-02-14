NASCAR Cup Series
Nate Bargatze Delivers 'Most American' Command as Daytona 500 Grand Marshal
NASCAR Cup Series

Nate Bargatze Delivers 'Most American' Command as Daytona 500 Grand Marshal

Updated Feb. 15, 2026 2:57 p.m. ET

Nate Bargatze considered squeezing a joke into his command for drivers to start their engines at the Daytona 500.

"At first, I thought about doing like, ‘How many feet are in 500 miles?’" Bargatze said. "Nobody knows."

The proposed joke was a riff on his popular "Washington’s Dream" sketches on "Saturday Night Live."

"I was going to do another one with Jimmie Johnson being older to let the younger drivers know that his left blinker will be on the whole race," Bargatze added. "Then when I got here and talked about it, it’s like, I think you just need to do, normal? You have all these hopes and dreams to do something funny."

[NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last]

Nonetheless, Bargatze kept it straight in his role as Grand Marshal for Sunday's Daytona 500 race on FOX.

"It’s been a dream to be asked to do this," Bargatze said.

After Bargatze got things fired up, Bart Simpson dropped the flag to get things going at Daytona. They were just a couple of the many celebrities in attendance at the Daytona 500.

[NASCAR: 2026 Daytona 500: Everything To Know About The Great American Race]

Bargatze’s day at Daytona — where he mingled with drivers such as Denny Hamlin — is just the latest dream job for one of the most popular stand-ups currently working. He hosted the Emmy Awards, released three Netflix specials and just won a Best Comedy Album Grammy Award for "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze." What's more, his "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour" set a record for biggest one-year gross by a comedy performer in history and has set more than 40 arena attendance records. They served as warm-up acts for his first starring role in a movie, "The Breadwinner." 

The 46-year-old Bargatze resumes his stand-up tour this week in Rockford, Illinois, and he’s set to host a new TV game show, "The Greatest Average American." The title seemed fitting when Bargatze was gifted one of only 500 specialty Daytona 500 hats. The hat was numbered 302. Average.

"It’s not bragging," Bargatze said. "I’m right in the middle. That’s where the average American would be. It’s humility. It’s how you go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    NASCAR Trending Image: Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    NASCAR Trending Image: Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

    Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    NASCAR Trending Image: How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    NASCAR Trending Image: Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

    Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    NASCAR Trending Image: Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    NASCAR Trending Image: UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

    UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

Item 1 of 3
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Daytona 500 Forecast: NASCAR Cup Race's New Start Time Because of Weather

Daytona 500 Forecast: NASCAR Cup Race's New Start Time Because of Weather

recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026

    NASCAR Trending Image: Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying

    NASCAR Trending Image: Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

    Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott

    NASCAR Trending Image: How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming

    NASCAR Trending Image: Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

    Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday

    NASCAR Trending Image: Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500

    NASCAR Trending Image: UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

    UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'

Item 1 of 3
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes