Celebrities at 2026 Daytona 500: Marshawn Lynch, Puka Nacua, Bart Simpson, More

It's a star-studded full house at Daytona International Speedway in Florida for the Daytona 500, and we're keeping track of the biggest and most notable names in attendance for Sunday's race on FOX!

A few big-name celebrities at today's event include comedian Nate Bargatze serving as the Grand Marshal, actor Kurt Russell driving the honorary pace car and country singer Miranda Lambert performing at the pre-race concert.

Follow along to see the other celebrities in attendance at the Daytona 500.

