NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
Celebrities at 2026 Daytona 500: Marshawn Lynch, Puka Nacua, Bart Simpson, More
Updated Feb. 15, 2026 2:32 p.m. ET
It's a star-studded full house at Daytona International Speedway in Florida for the Daytona 500, and we're keeping track of the biggest and most notable names in attendance for Sunday's race on FOX!
A few big-name celebrities at today's event include comedian Nate Bargatze serving as the Grand Marshal, actor Kurt Russell driving the honorary pace car and country singer Miranda Lambert performing at the pre-race concert.
[NASCAR: 2026 Daytona 500: Everything To Know About The Great American Race]
Follow along to see the other celebrities in attendance at the Daytona 500. Watch live race updates here.
[Daytona 500: Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Will Wave NASCAR's Green Flag]
share
recommended
-
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026
Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying
Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last
-
Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott
How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming
Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'
-
FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday
Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500
UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: See the Starting Positions for Every Driver in 2026
Caught red-handed! NASCAR busts Gragson for sticking hand out window during Daytona 500 qualifying
Jimmie Johnson's Final NASCAR Cup Race: 2027 Daytona 500 Will Be His Last
-
Daytona 500: Ranking the Entire Field, From Casey Mears to Chase Elliott
How to watch 2026 Daytona 500: Start time, TV Channel, Schedule, Date, Streaming
Tony Stewart on Racing NASCAR Trucks Again After Daytona Crash: 'Never Say Never'
-
FOX Presents 'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later' Documentary On Thursday
Honorary Starter Bart Simpson Waved NASCAR's Green Flag At the Daytona 500
UFC CEO Dana White on Ram Return to NASCAR Truck Series: 'I Love Challenges'
Item 1 of 3