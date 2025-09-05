NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Illinois qualifying: Order for Enjoy Illinois 300 Published Sep. 5, 2025 5:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, IL for Enjoy Illinois 300. Catch the race on Sunday on USA at 6 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Illinois qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Illinois Qualifying Order

Cody Ware (#51) Ty Dillon (#10) Michael McDowell (#71) Riley Herbst (#35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47) Justin Haley (#7) Todd Gilliland (#34) Cole Custer (#41) Daniel Suárez (#99) Ty Gibbs (#54) Noah Gragson (#4) Zane Smith (#38) Brad Keselowski (#6) Ryan Preece (#60) Carson Hocevar (#77) Chris Buescher (#17) Kyle Busch (#8) John Hunter Nemechek (#42) AJ Allmendinger (#16) Erik Jones (#43) Josh Berry (#21) Alex Bowman (#48) Shane van Gisbergen (#88) Christopher Bell (#20) Austin Dillon (#3) Joey Logano (#22) William Byron (#24) Chase Elliott (#9) Ryan Blaney (#12) Kyle Larson (#5) Austin Cindric (#2) Ross Chastain (#1) Bubba Wallace (#23) Denny Hamlin (#11) Tyler Reddick (#45) Chase Briscoe (#19)

NASCAR legend Richard 'The King' Petty welcomes baseball fans to the Speedway Classic

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more