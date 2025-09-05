NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Illinois qualifying: Order for Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Illinois qualifying: Order for Enjoy Illinois 300

Published Sep. 5, 2025 5:05 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, IL for Enjoy Illinois 300. Catch the race on Sunday on USA at 6 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Illinois qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Illinois Qualifying Order

  1. Cody Ware (#51)
  2. Ty Dillon (#10)
  3. Michael McDowell (#71)
  4. Riley Herbst (#35)
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  6. Justin Haley (#7)
  7. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  8. Cole Custer (#41)
  9. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  10. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  11. Noah Gragson (#4)
  12. Zane Smith (#38)
  13. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  14. Ryan Preece (#60)
  15. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  16. Chris Buescher (#17)
  17. Kyle Busch (#8)
  18. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  19. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  20. Erik Jones (#43)
  21. Josh Berry (#21)
  22. Alex Bowman (#48)
  23. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  24. Christopher Bell (#20)
  25. Austin Dillon (#3)
  26. Joey Logano (#22)
  27. William Byron (#24)
  28. Chase Elliott (#9)
  29. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  30. Kyle Larson (#5)
  31. Austin Cindric (#2)
  32. Ross Chastain (#1)
  33. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  34. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  35. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  36. Chase Briscoe (#19)

NASCAR legend Richard 'The King' Petty welcomes baseball fans to the Speedway Classic

NASCAR legend Richard 'The King' Petty welcomes baseball fans to the Speedway Classic
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Teams Denied Injunction

What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Teams Denied Injunction

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes