NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Illinois qualifying: Order for Enjoy Illinois 300
Published Sep. 5, 2025 5:05 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, IL for Enjoy Illinois 300. Catch the race on Sunday on USA at 6 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Illinois qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Illinois Qualifying Order
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- William Byron (#24)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
