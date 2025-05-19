NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Charlotte Entry List: All 40 drivers for Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Charlotte Entry List: All 40 drivers for Coca-Cola 600

Updated May. 20, 2025 9:29 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 40 cars registered for the race.

Check out the entry list for this year's Coca-Cola 600.

2025 NASCAR Charlotte Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
  7. Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  17. Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
  18. Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
  20. William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
  21. Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
  22. Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
  23. Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
  24. Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
  25. John Hunter Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
  26. Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
  27. TBA (#44, NY Racing Team)
  28. Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, HYAK Motorsports)
  30. Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
  31. Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
  32. Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  33. Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
  34. Josh Bilicki (#66, Carl Long)
  35. Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
  36. Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
  37. Jimmie Johnson (#84, Legacy Motor Club)
  38. Connor Zilisch (#87, Trackhouse Racing)
  39. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
  40. Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)

