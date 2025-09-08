NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List: All 39 drivers for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List: All 39 drivers for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Published Sep. 10, 2025 9:58 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Bristol Motor Speedway yet again on September 13th for Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Madison, IL.

2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  7. Justin Haley (#7)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20)
  17. Josh Berry (#21)
  18. Joey Logano (#22)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  20. William Byron (#24)
  21. Austin Hill (i) (#33)
  22. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  23. Riley Herbst (#35)
  24. Zane Smith (#38)
  25. Cole Custer (#41)
  26. John H. Nemechek (#42)
  27. Erik Jones (#43)
  28. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr (#47)
  30. Alex Bowman (#48)
  31. Cody Ware (#51)
  32. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  33. Ryan Preece (#60)
  34. Chad Finchum (#66)
  35. Corey Heim (i) (#67)
  36. Michael McDowell (#71)
  37. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  38. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
  39. Daniel Suárez (#99)

