2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List: All 39 drivers for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Bristol Motor Speedway yet again on September 13th for Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Madison, IL.

2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List

Ross Chastain (#1) Austin Cindric (#2) Austin Dillon (#3) Noah Gragson (#4) Kyle Larson (#5) Brad Keselowski (#6) Justin Haley (#7) Kyle Busch (#8) Chase Elliott (#9) Ty Dillon (#10) Denny Hamlin (#11) Ryan Blaney (#12) AJ Allmendinger (#16) Chris Buescher (#17) Chase Briscoe (#19) Christopher Bell (#20) Josh Berry (#21) Joey Logano (#22) Bubba Wallace (#23) William Byron (#24) Austin Hill (i) (#33) Todd Gilliland (#34) Riley Herbst (#35) Zane Smith (#38) Cole Custer (#41) John H. Nemechek (#42) Erik Jones (#43) Tyler Reddick (#45) Ricky Stenhouse Jr (#47) Alex Bowman (#48) Cody Ware (#51) Ty Gibbs (#54) Ryan Preece (#60) Chad Finchum (#66) Corey Heim (i) (#67) Michael McDowell (#71) Carson Hocevar (#77) Shane Van Gisbergen (#88) Daniel Suárez (#99)

