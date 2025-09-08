NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List: All 39 drivers for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Published Sep. 10, 2025 9:58 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Bristol Motor Speedway yet again on September 13th for Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Madison, IL.
2025 NASCAR Bristol Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- William Byron (#24)
- Austin Hill (i) (#33)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- John H. Nemechek (#42)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr (#47)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Chad Finchum (#66)
- Corey Heim (i) (#67)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe wins Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway | NASCAR on FOX
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic