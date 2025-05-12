NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race fan vote: Top five drivers announced Updated May. 12, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The wait is almost over as NASCAR shifts to its next event, the NASCAR All-Star Race! This year's race will take place again at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Check out everything you need to know about the fan vote leading up to the race.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star Race is an annual exhibition race that dates back to 1985. The race pits race winners from this current season, last season and past All-Star race winners. Drivers can also become eligible to race by winning a stage at the All-Star Open or by winning the fan vote.

Top Drivers from the Fan Vote

How does voting work in the NASCAR All-Star Race?

Fans can vote up to five times per day on the official NASCAR website. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17th, 2025.

The winner of the fan vote will be revealed after the All-Star Open and before the main race starts.

