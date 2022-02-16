NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Daytona 500: Larson, Bowman sweep front row for Hendrick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Larson began 2022 just the way he finished the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season: all smiles.

Larson won the pole for the 2022 Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX) with a speed of 181.159 mph. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman will start on the front row beside him, setting a record with his fifth consecutive front-row starting spot in the Daytona 500.

"Everybody who’s had a part in touching these vehicles, whether it be on the computer, engineering or just hands-on, it’s really neat," Larson said. "Just awesome speed."

Here are three takeaways from Daytona 500 qualifying:

1. All-Hendrick front row

It wasn’t too much of a surprise that Hendrick was on the pole, considering that the team has now won the pole for seven of the past eight Daytona 500s. No other organization has won more than six Daytona 500 poles.

This was Hendrick's eighth time sweeping the front row in the Daytona 500.

But before qualifying, the drivers thought their cars potentially were set up more to race well, rather than being fastest in single-car runs.

"I was joking with [crew chief] Cliff [Daniels], ‘You had me convinced yesterday that we were not going to have a shot at the pole,’" Larson said. "We left our team meeting debrief yesterday, and he’s like, ‘We’re just going to focus on the race and set up for that.’

"In my mind, we were going to be slow."

Bowman knew a little bit better, considering that he knows how important it is to Hendrick to have his cars out front for the start of the sport’s biggest event.

"Mr. Hendrick, I was talking to him afterward, he’s like, ‘You tell everybody I love being on the front row down there,’" Bowman said. "I’m glad to be able to make that happen for him."

2. Gragson, Villeneuve in 500

With six drivers entering the week not locked into the 40-car field, Jacques Villeneuve and Noah Gragson earned two of the final four spots by being the two fastest among the "open" cars in qualifying.

Gragson was the fastest among them one year after he failed to make the field for Beard Motorsports, a team whose founder, Mark Beard, died in 2020.

"Last year, not being able to make the race, it’s that much sweeter, and you appreciate it that much more," said Gragson, who will make his Cup debut in the Daytona 500.

Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula 1 champion and 1995 Indy 500 winner, has made four Cup starts, the most recent in 2013. He attempted to make the Daytona 500 in 2008 but failed to make the field.

3. Biffle is nervous

Greg Biffle, who has won 19 Cup races in his career, admitted that he was nervous while attempting to get into the Daytona 500 for his first Cup race since 2016. He is driving for NY Racing, which just had its car completed in the past week.

The top open driver in each qualifying race Thursday will advance to the Daytona 500, with the two spots available on speed. Gragson and Villeneuve are not expected to race hard in their duels, so it likely will come down to Kaz Grala and JJ Yeley in the first duel (in which Gragson also will run) and Biffle and Timmy Hill in the second duel (in which Villeneuve also will run).

"I want to do the best job I can," Biffle said. "I’m nervous about making sure my shifts are perfect, making sure my corner entries are perfect. ... I want to get this team in the race."

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal.

