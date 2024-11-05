NASCAR Cup Series End of the full-time road: 1-on-1 with Martin Truex Jr. Published Nov. 5, 2024 12:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Martin Truex Jr. will retire from full-time Cup Series racing following the season finale Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

He still plans to race and is expected to attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in a fourth 23XI Racing car next year.

But don't expect the relatively introverted Truex to be hanging out at the track all that much. The 44-year-old has been racing in Cup full-time since 2006 and values his alone time.

He also values his career with 34 Cup wins and one Cup title — all but two of the wins coming in his 10th Cup season or later. Truex has driven for Dale Earnhardt Inc., Earnhardt Ganassi Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing, Furniture Row Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Four of those organizations (all except JGR) closed while he was driving for them. Truex won back-to-back Xfinity titles in 2004-2005 driving for Chance 2 Motorsports, the precursor to JR Motorsports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Truex talked with FOX Sports prior to last weekend's race at Martinsville about his career and semi-retirement outlook:

Are you getting emotional at all?

No, not at all. I'm excited. I'm feeling good and trying to enjoy these last two weeks (Martinsville and Phoenix).

Is what you want at Phoenix to just have a good day?

I'd like to spoil the championship party. You'd love to win that thing. It's happened before. We've been pretty good there. And hopefully, we can find something a little bit extra and go there. Going out with a win would be the most amazing thing ever short of a championship, obviously, which is impossible. But just want to go have fun and enjoy the last race with the team.

Is there anything you're going to do special at Phoenix?

I don't know. We've been talking about it. Maybe throw an old-school little get-together at the coach after the race or something. I don't know. We'll see.

You're not a guy who usually sticks around after a race.

Usually the first one out. I usually win, always win, the race to the airport.

Do you have extra family or extra people coming to Phoenix or because you know there will be at least one race down the road that it's not as big a deal?

Nothing crazy. There will be a decent amount there, but nobody out of ordinary I'd say.

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates after winning the 2017 NASCAR championship at Homestead. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

How do you look back at your career overall?

Happy. Thankful. Proud. Just the things we've been able to do. If you would have told me after my first couple years in the Cup Series that I would win 30-some races and a championship and had three runner-ups and just be around and be a solid, front-running driver for this long, I would be very excited about that. And so I just feel like I've had a great career, more so than I ever thought I could accomplish or would accomplish, especially early on. And I'm just thankful for all the people I got to work with and the fans and all my partners that made it possible. I feel very lucky to be able to get to do what I've done.

It hasn't been easy, especially the first 10 years?

Yeah, not easy at all. There was a lot more tough years than good years. But those tough years kind of make you who you are, and they make you appreciate the good times. And so I wouldn't change any of it for anything. Definitely feel good about what I was able to do.

You are a guy who hates change, and yet your career has had a ton of change, How'd you handle it all?

Just approach everything with an open mind and try to work with the team and take their information and just try to be a team player — just always come in with a good attitude, work hard and be thankful for everybody's hard work.

What are you going to do on Sundays?

I'm not sure yet. Hunt and fish. Enjoy life. I'm sure I'll watch some racing still, probably won't be as closely interested in it as I am now. But I don't know. We'll see. Time will tell.

What are you going to miss the most?

The team, working with the guys, just having that camaraderie and sharing that passion for trying to win and working hard at it. The relationships are really what you take from here and things that will go on for years to come. You get to keep the trophies, and you get to go back and look at videos and all the stats and all the things — they're always there to see. But you miss the people, just seeing all the guys at the track every weekend.

What are you going to miss the least?

The traveling, just every Thursday getting ready to go. It's just nonstop. It's a grind, and it'll be nice to just not have my schedule printed out for me a year in advance. That's the biggest thing, really, is just having some time to myself to do what I want and still getting to race some, too. So just doing things on my own terms.

And what do you hope fans remember about you, or when they think of Martin Truex Jr., what do you want them to think about?

I've gotten that question a lot lately, and it's a tough one. Just that I was a good guy, treated people right and hopefully people still think I'm a little bit underrated.

Kyle Busch shares memories of Martin Truex Jr. over the years

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share