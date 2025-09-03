NTT INDYCAR SERIES Will Power Replaces Andretti's Colton Herta, Who Joins Cadillac F1 As Test Driver Published Sep. 3, 2025 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will Power will move to Andretti Global next season as he replaces Colton Herta, who will move to Europe and serve as a test driver for the Cadillac F1 team.

Cadillac F1 and Andretti are both TWG Motorsports teams run by Dan Towriss, whose motorsports operations include Spire Motorsports in NASCAR.

Power ranks fourth in career INDYCAR victories (45) and first in poles (71), giving Andretti a veteran with a winning pedigree alongside Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson for next season. Power and Team Penske failed to come to terms to extend his deal after 17 years.

Will Power is embarking on a new journey with Andretti in 2026.

"I have tremendous respect for Kyle and Marcus," Power said in a news release. "I’ve had some great battles racing against them, and I think we’re going to make a great combination as teammates.

"This is a whole new chapter for me. I have to say that sometimes a change of scenery and a fresh start is very energizing. I can’t wait."

The move to Andretti appeared to evolve quickly over the past few weeks.

After finishing second in the standings in 2024, Herta had a disappointing 2025 where he went winless and finished seventh in the standings, which seemed to dash any hopes of driving for the Cadillac team.

The 25-year-old, who turns 26 next March, doesn’t have his actual racing plans set for 2026 although Towriss on Saturday wouldn’t confirm nor deny any talks with Formula 2 teams. That would give Herta a chance to race the Formula 1 tracks; his success (or lack of it) could determine his F1 path or a possible return to INDYCAR, where he has nine career victories.

"This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time," Herta said. "To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up.

"My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team."

Colton Herta is taking steps to achieve his dream of driving in F1.

Cadillac F1 already has announced its drivers for next season, veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio "Checo" Perez. Herta would have needed to finish fourth in the INDYCAR standings to be eligible for a license to race in F1. He should be able to get that license with a respectable showing in Formula 2, assuming he goes that route next year.

"Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team, but for American motorsport as a whole," said Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon. "Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage."

Whether Herta could race a fourth car for Andretti at the Indy 500 also is unclear.

What is clear is that Power makes a move from one winning organization to another. Kirkwood won three races this season and finished fourth in the standings.

Power won one race and finished ninth in the standings, best among the Penske drivers this year.

"Will is a fierce competitor whose record speaks for itself," TWG Chief Operating Officer Jill Gregory said. "Additionally, he’s a great personality and we feel he’ll be a strong fit for the team culturally as well."

Replacing Herta is something not lost on Power.

"Colton is someone that I’ve been massively impressed with for a while," Power said. "He has a lot of natural ability, and I think he’s going to do a great job over in Europe. I’m excited to watch him and will work to step in and do everyone on the [No.] 26 team proud."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

