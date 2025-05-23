NTT INDYCAR SERIES A moment to relish: Unpacking a historic day at the Wienie 500 Updated May. 23, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bruce Martin

Special to FOXSports.com

INDIANAPOLIS — The Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 was more than a race; it was a chance for one of the six Wienermobiles to earn the title of "Top Dog."

Three rows of two Wienermobiles lined up at the iconic "Yard of Bricks" at the most famous racecourse in the world, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, during Friday’s Carb Day for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

The New York Dog team was co-driven by Sarah Kraut on the outside of the front row. Chi Dog started on the pole.

"We were born ready for this day," said "Corndog Kate," who was one of the two "hot-doggers" driving the Chi Dog Wienermobile.

Slaw Dog started on the inside of Row 2 alongside Sonoran Dog on the outside. Row 3 included Chili Dog on the outside with Seattle Dog on the inside of the third row.

Each of these teams were hoping to win the "Borg-Weiner Trophy."

The race began with the traditional singing of the Oscar Mayer song, "I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner," sung by "Lucky Dog."

Each Wienermobile was equipped with a six-speed transmission, making shifting important around the flat, 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Granny Smith gave the command, "Wienies, start your engines." A few moments later, the green flag waved, but the pole-winning Wienermobile had a dog of a start. That allowed New York Dog to get a great jump at the lead and the Wieners rolled into Turn 1.

New York Dog held the edge before Chicago Dog got a great run out of Turn 2. It was able to "ketchup" to the lead and take over the top dog position.

It was, frankly, a great move.

New York Dog and Seattle Dog tried to "ketchup" at the Yard of Bricks to complete the first lap and begin the final lap of this bun-to-bun contest.

Slaw Dog overcooked its engine as smoke began to come out of the grill. It dropped to the rear of the field as this cooker was out of gas.

Chi Dog continued to have the lead coming out of Turn 4 before Slaw Dog made a tremendous run down the backstretch to win by a "Wienie" at the start finish line to go down in Indy history as the "Top Dog."

Just like one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball, the Chicago White Sox, Chi Dog couldn’t hold onto a lead.

Victory slipped through the buns for Chi Dog as Slaw Dog had the right topping in a battle as hot as a charcoal grill.

"People remember where they were when Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon," former IndyCar Series driver and FOX Sports analyst James Hinchcliffe said. "Today, people are going to remember who won the inaugural Wienie 500.

Slaw Dog took a victory lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, cheered by fans in mustard-stained shirts.

Afterwards, the winning team was awarded with the "Borg-Wiener Trophy" and presented with a "Wienie Wreath."

This was truly a moment to relish.

Bruce Martin is a veteran motorsports writer and contributor to FOXSports.com. Follow him on X at @BruceMartin_500 .

