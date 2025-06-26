NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Most Iconic INDYCAR Liveries: From 'Yellow Submarine' To Valvoline
Most Iconic INDYCAR Liveries: From 'Yellow Submarine' To Valvoline

Published Jul. 3, 2025 10:16 a.m. ET

If you look good, you drive good. 

Okay, maybe that's not always the case. But these iconic liveries throughout INDYCAR history certainly made a statement on the track.

This thing is smokin'

Rick Mears drives the Marlboro Team Penske car in 1991.

In a "Yellow Submarine"

Rick Mears drives the Pennzoil Penske car in 1990.

All gas, no breaks

Al Unser Jr. drives the Team Valvoline car in 1990.

Big Red Machine

Dario Franchitti drives the Target Chip Ganassi Racing car in 2013.

Back in black

Michael Andretti drives the Newman-Haas K-Mart/Texaco-Havoline car in the late 90s.

White lightning 

 Nigel Mansell drives the Newman-Haas K-Mart car in 1994.

Doesn't get Kool-er than this

Paul Tracy (front) and Dario Franchitti drive the Team KOOL Green car in 2000.

Living the High Life

Bobby Rahal drives the Team Rahal Miller High Life car in 1996.

Something a little lighter

Bobby Rahal drives the Team Rahal Miller Lite car in 1998. 

For your convenience

Tony Kanaan drives the Team 7-Eleven Dallara car in 2010.

Player's only

Greg Moore drives the Forsythe Racing Player's car in 1996.

Green with envy

Roberto Guerrero drives the Lola Buick Quaker State car in 1992.

Call me a winner

Michael Andretti drives the Reynard Motorola car in 2002.

Black beauty

A.J. Foyt drives the Foyt Copenhagen car in 1990.

The gold standard

Danny Sullivan drives the Miller High Life Penske in 1988.

Looking for more INDYCAR livery fun? Check out all the cars that took the track during this year's 109th running of the Indianapolis 500:

PHOTO GALLERY: 2025 INDY 500 LIVERIES

