Photos: Felix Rosenqvist Celebrates Sweet Indy 500 Victory With Milk

There is no tradition in motorsports quite like the victor’s toast at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Following a grueling, rain-delayed afternoon that culminated in the closest finish in event history, Felix Rosenqvist hoisted the legendary bottle of milk in Winner's Circle at the Indy 500.

For Rosenqvist, the traditional cold beverage tasted sweeter than ever after surviving 70 lead changes and a dramatic, last-lap shootout with David Malukas.

Drenched in sweat and donning the BorgWarner Victory Wreath, the newly crowned Indy 500 champion gleefully poured the bottle over his head, a symbolic baptism for the newest member of the elite club.

"I felt like we were in all situations, we kind of had it under control. That last yellow (flag) didn't help us," a beaming Rosenqvist said. "It kind of worked out the right way when I got back to third and then I had to flat-out lap on the high line and it stuck.

"The coolest way you can win an Indy 500."

The iconic ritual, which dates back to Louis Meyer’s requests for buttermilk in the 1930s, remains the ultimate crowning moment in motorsports.

Rosenqvist, along with the other 32 drivers in the field, were polled to find out which type of milk they'd like waiting for them at the finish line. They could choose between whole, 2% or skim. Rosenqvist chose whole milk.

For Rosenqvist, the celebration capped off a wild day, that featured weather anxiety, a late-race red flag and a historic margin of victory.

Photos: Drenched In History

Here are images of Felix Rosenqvist celebrating his sweet Indy 500 victory with milk.

What's Next?

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES now packs up for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on May 31, but the image of Rosenqvist covered in milk at the Brickyard will define the 2026 racing season.