NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Indianapolis 500 start time delayed due to light rain
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Indianapolis 500 start time delayed due to light rain

Updated May. 25, 2025 1:33 p.m. ET

The Indianapolis 500 on Sunday was delayed due to inclement weather moving into the area of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. 

Drivers waited in their cars, but had to await the go-ahead to warm up their engines and then start the race. Engines were eventually started at 1:21 p.m. ET, 36 minutes after the planned start time. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Indy 500 fever? Baseball fans are pouring milk on themselves to celebrate home runs

Indy 500 fever? Baseball fans are pouring milk on themselves to celebrate home runs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes