NTT INDYCAR SERIES Indianapolis 500 start time delayed due to light rain Updated May. 25, 2025 1:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Indianapolis 500 on Sunday was delayed due to inclement weather moving into the area of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Drivers waited in their cars, but had to await the go-ahead to warm up their engines and then start the race. Engines were eventually started at 1:21 p.m. ET, 36 minutes after the planned start time.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NTT INDYCAR SERIES

share