Indianapolis 500 start time delayed due to light rain
Updated May. 25, 2025 1:33 p.m. ET
The Indianapolis 500 on Sunday was delayed due to inclement weather moving into the area of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.
Drivers waited in their cars, but had to await the go-ahead to warm up their engines and then start the race. Engines were eventually started at 1:21 p.m. ET, 36 minutes after the planned start time.
BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:
- Ranking Indy 500 drivers from 33 to 1: Can anyone unseat Josef Newgarden?
- Got milk? 33 potential Indy 500 winners pick preferred dairy option
- Pato O'Ward pens letter to Indy 500: ‘Had my heart broken here … but it also fuels me’
- No oval experience, no problem: Rookie Robert Shwartzman captures Indy 500 pole
- Rash of Crash: Inside a wild weekend of wrecks during Indy 500 prep
- From 'magical' to 'legendary': Drivers describe the Indy 500 in one word
- 2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
- Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history
