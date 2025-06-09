NTT INDYCAR SERIES
How to watch INDYCAR Bommarito: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming
Published Jun. 13, 2025 9:36 a.m. ET

The INDYCAR Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, a key late-season race on the oval circuit. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Bommarito? What time does the race start?

The next race of the 2025 INDYCAR season will start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15th, 2025. 

Where is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500?

The race will take place at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois - a 1.25 oval favored by many for its unique shape. The race will be 260 laps, totaling 325 miles.

How can I watch INDYCAR Illinois? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Illinois race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR at World Wide Technology Raceway?

The 2025 INDYCAR Illinois race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Schedule

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15

