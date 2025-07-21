NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Indianapolis: Brickyard 400 schedule, start time, TV channel

Updated Jul. 25, 2025 4:30 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2025 Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on July 27, 2025. Known as "The Brickyard," this 2.5-mile rectangular oval in Speedway, Indiana, features four sweeping turns and the iconic yard of bricks at the start/finish line, testing drivers with high speeds and demanding precision. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Brickyard 400?

The Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 27th at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Brickyard 400 will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN.

How long is the race?

The Brickyard 400 will consist of 400 laps across 400 miles.

Where can I watch the Brickyard 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on TNT.

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Brickyard 400 can be streamed on TNT Sports and MAX.

What is the Dover International Speedway Schedule?

Friday, July 25th

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 12:05 p.m. ET (CW App)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 1:05 p.m. ET (TruTV)
Saturday, July 26th

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 1 p.m. ET (CW App)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 2:35 p.m. ET (TruTV)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - 4:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, July 27th

Who is driving in the race?

There are TBD drivers entered into the Brickyard 400. Qualifying starts on Friday, 7/25.

