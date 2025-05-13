NTT INDYCAR SERIES FOX Sports' star-studded Indy 500 to include Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Tom Brady Published May. 15, 2025 10:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ Draws the Biggest FOX Stars as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Michael Strahan Join the Party.

FOX Sports, America’s new home for INDYCAR, announces the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" — on FOX. The network’s first Indianapolis 500 flanks the airwaves with a whopping 60 hours of live coverage featuring an impressive lineup of talent and dignitaries.

FOX INDYCAR play-by-play announcer Will Buxton is joined by 9x-time Indianapolis 500 entrant James Hinchcliffe and 10x Indy 500 racer Townsend Bell on the call for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Sunday, May 25, on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App. Pre-race coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and the green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Jamie Little, the first female pit reporter for a television broadcast of the prestigious Indianapolis 500 (2004), covered 11 consecutive Indianapolis 500s from 2004 to 2014 and joins Kevin Lee and Georgia Henneberry on pit road for this year’s race. FOX INDYCAR pit reporter Jack Harvey is attempting to make the race and will offer insights from behind the wheel.

FOX INDY 500 PRERACE

Tony Stewart, the 1997 INDYCAR SERIES champion, and Danica Patrick, who led 19 laps in the iconic race in 2005 and finished third in 2009, the highest finish ever by a woman, are joined by veteran FOX broadcaster Chris Myers, bolstering the FOX INDYCAR broadcast lineup for this year’s Indy 500.

Tom Rinaldi, winner of 17 national Sports Emmy Awards and seven national Edward R. Murrow Awards, will offer feature interviews. Little will have a sit-down interview with NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who once again is attempting the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 "double."

FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews, the first woman singularly honored with the Pat Summerall Award, will have a conversation with two-time defending Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden.

FOX SPORTS STARS JOIN THE ACTION

Announced just last week, 7x Super Bowl champion and lead FOX NFL analyst Tom Brady will take the high-speed "Fastest Seat in Sports" ride along with 7x NASCAR Cup Series champ and former INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson at the wheel, leading the field to the green flag for the Indy 500. FOX NFL analyst, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan will drive the Indy 500 pace car, and 4x-time Super Bowl winner and FOX NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski will serve as Grand Marshal of the infamous infield Indy 500 Snake Pit.

FS1 ON THE ROAD FOR INDY 500

FS1’s FIRST THINGS FIRST with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes, will be on-site from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 22 (3-5 p.m. ET), and Friday, May 23 (1-2:30 p.m. ET; 4-5:00 p.m. ET).

FOX DEPORTES

FOX Deportes presents its first broadcast of the Indy 500 with live coverage from Indianapolis beginning on Thursday, May 22. Motorsports reporter Giselle Zarur delivers interviews, features and live hits each day for TOTAL SPORTS 360, the network’s daily sports news program.

Sunday coverage kicks off at noon ET, featuring leading Spanish-language motorsports announcer Tony Rivera, Emmy Award-winner Jessi Losada and former INDYCAR SERIES driver Oriol Servia, an 11x Indy 500 racer, as analyst. Zarur reports from the pits.

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

