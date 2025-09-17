NTT INDYCAR SERIES Can Anyone Catch 3-Time Defending INDYCAR Champ Alex Palou in 2026? Published Sep. 22, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDIANAPOLIS — As Alex Palou lifted the Astor Cup trophy one final time in 2025, those who came closest — but not all that close — to him in the INDYCAR standings had to watch and wonder.

Who among them could challenge the reigning champion for the title next season?

As competitors, they all believe in themselves. And even those who weren’t at the 2025 Victory Lap celebration last Tuesday night at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (the top five in the standings attended the awards ceremony) likely have some hope.

Palou, celebrating his third consecutive title and fourth in the last five years, feels his opposition is closer than his record 196-point margin would indicate.

"[They’re] a lot closer than it seems in the points, for sure," Palou said. "There's always surprises. ... I'm ready for everybody, honestly.

Alex Palou celebrates winning his fourth INDYCAR title.

"I know it's going to be challenging to still be at the form that we're at this year, but I'm excited to fight again and to go out and see if we can repeat."

Palou could see his likely competition in front of his eyes. Pato O’Ward finished second in the 2025 standings, Scott Dixon third, Kyle Kirkwood fourth and Christian Lundgaard fifth.

However, he also wondered about at least one other competitor.

"I know that [Will] Power is not here tonight," Palou said about the 2022 champion who moves from Penske to Andretti. "And I think it is going to be a good surprise and I cannot wait for great battles with him in a new family."

The drivers who were in attendance that night know they have work to do.

O’Ward has to be considered the driver who could most likely upend Palou. The Arrow McLaren driver finished second in the standings, earned two victories and was 63 points ahead of Dixon in third.

Will Pato O'Ward close the gap between him and Palou in 2026?

"Why is it going to be me?" O’Ward said. "That’s a heavy question. Why is it going to be me? Because I'm going to work harder than anybody else, and I believe that we have been one of the closest ones. Certainly were this year.

"And I'm confident that the people behind me are going to give me the tools to do it."

Dixon seemed flabbergasted that he finished third in what he considered a not-so-great year. He did earn one win, and with six championships, Dixon will always be considered a contender.

Of all these drivers, Dixon has the most up-close look at Palou’s success as his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

"We just need to make some minor adjustments here and there that I think will definitely help us for the start of next season," Dixon said. "And then just really trying to cut back on problems that were really out of our control with failures here and there.

"I still don't know how we finished third in the championship. Kind of bizarre, to be honest. It felt like barely a top-10 [season]."

Kirkwood’s career-high three wins in 2025 were the most of any driver other than Palou, who won eight races during the 17-race season. The Andretti driver had his best year and ranked second in points on road and street courses. As far as ovals, Kirkwood earned his first career win on an oval at St. Louis.

Will 2026 be Kyle Kirkwood's year?

"Hopefully I'm in the hat," Kirkwood said. "We tried. We gave it a good effort. It didn't work, but we tried this year, right? We clawed back at him a little bit this season with those two wins in a row [during the summer], which obviously you're going to do if you get two wins in a row.

"But honestly, that guy just keeps setting the bar."

That is the biggest challenge for everyone, Kirkwood said. In 2024, Palou won three races on his way to the title. That seems attainable. But eight?

"He keeps setting the bar. And the bar in the past has been to have a solid championship, get a bunch of top fives, win two, three, four races. And the next thing you know, you've got a championship under your belt," Kirkwood said.

"That's just not the case anymore. You’ve got to win eight races, have a boatload of podiums and make no mistakes apart from one mistake [in a crash] that wasn't even his mistake."

Lundgaard had a breakout year in his first at Arrow McLaren, following a move from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. If he continues to improve, he could very well challenge.

"All of us are still trying to figure it out. He's done this for three seasons straight, and you’ve got to give the guy kudos," Lundgaard said. "It's impressive.

"We also know, eventually, all good runs are going to come to an end. If that's him falling off or us catching up. I know it's difficult to say, but we're definitely doing everything we can to catch up."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

