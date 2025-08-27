NTT INDYCAR SERIES What Cadillac F1 Announcement Means For Colton Herta And INDYCAR Future Updated Aug. 27, 2025 2:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NEW YORK — The Cadillac Formula 1 announcement featured two drivers with deep experience in Formula 1.

But considering the team is owned by TWG Motorsports, which also owns Andretti Global (and Spire Motorsports on the NASCAR side), it was hard to avoid a little bit of crossover conversation, as the team announced Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as the drivers for its debut F1 season in 2026.

When the team was first announced, the question was whether any INDYCAR driver would have a chance at the seat, and Colton Herta’s name was often mentioned.

But Herta doesn’t have the points for a super license heading into the season finale. He would have had to finish fourth in the series standings this year, and he is sixth. He's got no chance at fourth.

While team owner Dan Towriss (CEO of TWG Motorsports) went with F1 experience, the question of where Herta goes from here continues to be the subject of debate.

Questions linger about Colton Herta's future.

One option would be for him to run Formula 2 next season. Or that could be a move made in 2027, assuming that for stability, Bottas and Perez would drive for at least two seasons.

"There’s no deal to do that," Towriss said. "But you never know what’s in the future."

Herta wouldn’t comment on the F2 talk when asked about it by The Associated Press.

Before this season even started, Herta had grown tired of the persistent F1 questions and he said in an interview with FOX Sports that the announcement Tuesday didn’t impact him too much other than maybe limiting those questions as far as a distraction.

"That announcement has been coming for quite some time and people have known about it," he said.

The announcement had Perez and Bottas in New York City on Tuesday with Perez going from there to Mexico City.

Perez is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, current racer from Mexico. He obviously pays attention to Pato O’Ward and his performance on the INDYCAR side as he will finish second in the standings this year.

"He’s done a fantastic job," Perez said. "He has had a great year. He is improving every year. So hopefully soon we can have an INDYCAR champion."

Sergio Perez of Mexico during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 08, 2024.

Perez said that with a laugh standing next to Towriss, since O’Ward competes for Arrow McLaren against Andretti.

The one thing about having common ownership is whether there ever could be a chance for F1 drivers to attempt the Indianapolis 500.

Bottas indicated he wanted to do it.

"We just spoke about it," Bottas said with a laugh. "That’s definitely on my bucket list. But that’s going to be after Formula 1. Dan said he can help me out getting a seat."

If the drivers want to ingrain themselves with the F1 team that will have split home bases in the United States and the United Kingdom, they might have to root for other sports franchises that are under the TWG banner (of which TWG Motorsports is a part of).

That includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Chelsea of the English Premier League and soon-to-be the Los Angeles Dodgers. Towriss, through his Gainbridge financial product company, obviously has a tie-in with the Indiana Pacers and its Gainbridge Fieldhouse home.

"We’ve got plenty to choose from," Perez said. "The Dodgers would be a cool one."

Towriss said he wants them to throw out a first pitch at a game sometime soon.

But right now, both drivers just want to re-establish themselves on the F1 grid. Perez hasn’t raced this year while Bottas has been a reserve driver for Mercedes. Bottas has 10 career wins and 67 podiums, while Perez has six wins and 39 podiums.

Those numbers made them the right fit for a new F1 team.

"The leadership and the experience that they bring in addition to their talent and the race wins and all the history is the perfect combination for a brand-new team for Cadillac to hit the grid," Towriss said.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

