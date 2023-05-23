2023 Indy 500 odds: Lines for 107th Greatest Spectacle in Racing

2023 Indy 500 odds: Lines for 107th Greatest Spectacle in Racing

Published May. 23, 2023 6:40 p.m. ET

Spain's Alex Palou will be on the pole for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Palou, the 2021 IndyCar Series champion, is the prerace favorite with +550 odds (bet $10 to win $65 total) at FOX Bet.

Palou enters the Indy 500 after winning the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13.

Also in the field is Japan's Takuma Sato, who has won Indy twice since 2017 (2020, '17).

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson is the defending champion.

Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, announced he will retire after Sunday's race.

The race is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Will Paolu be the driver to chug from the bottle of milk in the winner's circle? Here's a look at the latest odds:

Drivers with odds of +3000 or better at FOX Bet:

Alex Palou +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Scott Dixon +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Pato O`Ward +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Takuma Sato +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Felix Rosenqvist +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Marcus Ericsson +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Scott McLaughlin +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Alexander Rossi +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Rinus Veekay +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Josef Newgarden +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Santino Ferrucci +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Will Power +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Colton Herta +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Tony Kanaan +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Graham Rahal +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Kyle Kirkwood +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Complete list of Indy 500 odds at FOX Bet

INDY 500 WINNERS SINCE 2010

2022: Marcus Ericsson, Sweden
2021: Helio Castroneves, Brazil
2020: Takuma Sato, Japan
2019: Simon Pagenaud, France
2018: Will Power, United States
2017: Takuma Sato, Japan
2016: Alexander Rossi, United States
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombia
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay, United States
2013: Tony Kanaan, Brazil
2012: Dario Franchitti, Great Britain
2011: Dan Wheldon, Great Britain
2010: Dario Franchitti, Great Britain

