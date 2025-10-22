Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC: How to Watch, Odds, MLS Preview

Charlotte FC and NYCFC are set to start their Best-of-3 Round 1 series in an MLS Playoff matchup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Charlotte FC vs NYCFC and odds.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC

Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC Odds

NYCFC is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Charlotte FC

10/18: vs Philadelphia Union (Win, 2–0)

10/14: at D.C. United (Win, 1–0)

9/27: vs CF Montréal (Loss, 4–1)

9/20: at New York City FC (Loss, 2–0)

9/13: vs Inter Miami CF (Win, 3–0)

New York City FC