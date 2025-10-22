MLS
MLS
Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC: How to Watch, Odds, MLS Preview
Updated Oct. 28, 2025 1:19 p.m. ET
Charlotte FC and NYCFC are set to start their Best-of-3 Round 1 series in an MLS Playoff matchup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Charlotte FC vs NYCFC and odds.
How to watch Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC Odds
NYCFC is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Charlotte FC
- 10/18: vs Philadelphia Union (Win, 2–0)
- 10/14: at D.C. United (Win, 1–0)
- 9/27: vs CF Montréal (Loss, 4–1)
- 9/20: at New York City FC (Loss, 2–0)
- 9/13: vs Inter Miami CF (Win, 3–0)
New York City FC
- 10/18: vs Seattle Sounders FC (Loss, 2–1)
- 10/4: at Philadelphia Union (Loss, 1–0)
- 9/27: at New York Red Bulls (Win, 3–2)
- 9/24: vs Inter Miami CF (Win, 4–0)
- 9/20: at Charlotte FC (Win, 2–0)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
Item 1 of 2
NEXT STORY
2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores
recommended
Item 1 of 2