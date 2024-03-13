MLS Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC odds: How to watch, bet Leg 2 in 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Updated Mar. 13, 2024 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After suffering their first loss of their 2024 MLS campaign, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are set to host Nashville SC for the second leg of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup in the Round of 16 (5:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday).

The game can be seen on FS2 and FOX Sports App.

When the two teams matched up in the first leg, Luis Suarez was able to produce a stoppage-time goal to even the score 2-2, just before the final whistle.

Inter Miami is coming off its first loss of the season, a 3-2 setback at the hands of CF Montreal. Messi missed the game due to a leg injury he suffered in Miami's previous game with Nashville.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino then revealed that Messi was always meant to sit out against Montreal.

"We talked about it a week ago, and we agreed that this was the game where he had to rest, regardless of what happened in the game with Nashville," Martino said.

How will Messi & Co. fare against Nashville SC this time? Let's look into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: *

Results at the end of Regulation:

Win: Inter Miami -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Nashville SC +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total

Draw: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -168 (bet $10 to win $15.95 total)

Under: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Messi to score first goal: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

* odds as of 3/12/2024

Inter Miami will return to MLS play on Saturday against D.C. United at 11 a.m. E.T.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on Messi and Inter Miami.

