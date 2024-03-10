MLS 2024 MLS odds: How to bet Inter Miami, Messi vs. CF Montreal Updated Mar. 10, 2024 1:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are playing host this weekend to CF Montreal for a must-see match on Sunday.

The excitement kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on March 10 and can be streamed on Apple TV.

So far this season, visitors Montreal have notched four points from two of their road games. At the helm of Montreal's feisty squad is a new head coach, Laurent Courtois.

The star of the show for Miami — of course — is Lionel Messi, who recently made even more news as he's allegedly mulling a return to Olympic competition this summer in Paris.

Inter Miami's latest match was a 2-2 draw against Nashville in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 series.

Montreal's last contest was an MLS affair on March 2 where they defeated FC Dallas 2-1 for their first ever win at Dallas.

How will Messi & Co. fare in their return to league action against Montreal? Let's look into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook:*

Montreal at Inter Miami CF (4 p.m. ET Sunday, Apple TV)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total); Montreal +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)

Under: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69)

Messi to score first goal: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

* odds as of 3/8/2024

