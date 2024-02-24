MLS 2024 MLS odds: Bettors back Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy Published Feb. 24, 2024 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off a 2-0 season-opening home win over Real Salt Lake, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami for their second match.

Inter Miami will play the five-time MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Carson, California.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham played 98 matches for the Galaxy from 2007-12, helping LA win the MLS Cup in the 2011 and '12 seasons.

Messi, who won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time in 2023, was a huge success for Inter Miami and MLS after signing in July.

Messi appeared in 14 matches for Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals and leading the squad to the Leagues Cup championship. Inter Miami led to a spike in attendance for MLS, even though Vice City finished 27th out of 29 teams with 34 points.

Messi recorded two assists against RSL.

Can Messi & Co. improve to 2-0 against the Galaxy? Let's look into the most updated odds at FanDuel Sportsbook:*

Inter Miami CF at LA Galaxy (Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami CF +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total); Galaxy +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Under: +168 (bet $10 to win $26.80 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: +110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Messi anytime assist: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Messi to score or assist on goal: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Messi to score first goal: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

*odds as of 2/24/2024

Inter Miami's next match will be when Orlando City visits on March 2 (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

