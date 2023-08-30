2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against Nashville
Lionel Messi will make his MLS home debut for Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET). Will La Pulga ("The Flea") be able to continue making money for bettors who back him to score a goal?
All eyes will be on Messi when Inter Miami (6-3-14, 21 points) plays host to Nashville SC (11-5-9, 38) in one of the most anticipated MLS regular-season matches in history. Nashville SC has already seen Messi up close, as Inter Miami won on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw to win the Leagues Cup title in Nashville on Aug. 19.
Messi has 11 goals and five assists in nine appearances for Inter Miami, including a highlight-reel assist in Inter Miami's U.S. Open semifinal win over FC Cincinnati on Aug. 23.
Can Messi & Co. keep up their hot streak? Let's dive into the odds.
Result at the end of regulation
Moneyline: Nashville SC +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total); Inter Miami CF -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Over/Under 2.5 goals
Over: -166 (bet $10 to win $16.02 total)
Under: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
And as usual, when it comes to the GOAT, bettors are hammering his and his team's odds heavily for Wednesday's match. According to BetMGM, below are some of the most-bet wagers for Inter Miami-Nashville.
Lionel Messi to score anytime goal: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Lionel Messi to score first goal: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Lionel Messi to score 2 or more goals: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total
Over 2.5 goals: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
*odds as of 8/30/2023
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in North America amid unprecedented hype, and Messi has exceeded expectations. The Herons have won all nine matches since Messi’s arrival — six in regulation and three in penalty kick shootouts.
RELATED: Lionel Messi stats tracker
Messi came off the bench and scored a goal in the 89th minute in Inter Miami's last match, a 2-0 MLS win at New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said Messi coming off the bench was a matter of getting some rest for the international star.
"If there are no issues, he should start," Martino said of the Nashville match.
Messi is expected to leave Inter Miami for national team duty after Sunday's road game at Los Angeles FC. Argentina plays World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Sept. 7 and Bolivia on Sept. 12.
Follow FOX Sports to read about all things Messi and Inter Miami!
-
Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago joins Inter Miami's academy team
Canada men's coach John Herdman quits for Toronto FC assistant job
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
-
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up
Messi converts PK, assists on 2 goals, leading Miami past MLS-best Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
-
MLS Cup odds: Messi, Inter Miami jumping up oddsboard, title futures
2023 Leagues Cup odds: Bettors big on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Nashville
Lionel Messi's MLS Golden Boot odds on the move since Inter Miami signing
-
Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago joins Inter Miami's academy team
Canada men's coach John Herdman quits for Toronto FC assistant job
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
-
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up
Messi converts PK, assists on 2 goals, leading Miami past MLS-best Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
-
MLS Cup odds: Messi, Inter Miami jumping up oddsboard, title futures
2023 Leagues Cup odds: Bettors big on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Nashville
Lionel Messi's MLS Golden Boot odds on the move since Inter Miami signing