MLS 2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against Nashville Updated Aug. 30, 2023 12:10 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi will make his MLS home debut for Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET). Will La Pulga ("The Flea") be able to continue making money for bettors who back him to score a goal?

All eyes will be on Messi when Inter Miami (6-3-14, 21 points) plays host to Nashville SC (11-5-9, 38) in one of the most anticipated MLS regular-season matches in history. Nashville SC has already seen Messi up close, as Inter Miami won on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw to win the Leagues Cup title in Nashville on Aug. 19.

Messi has 11 goals and five assists in nine appearances for Inter Miami, including a highlight-reel assist in Inter Miami's U.S. Open semifinal win over FC Cincinnati on Aug. 23.

Can Messi & Co. keep up their hot streak? Let's dive into the odds.

Result at the end of regulation

Moneyline: Nashville SC +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total); Inter Miami CF -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -166 (bet $10 to win $16.02 total)

Under: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

And as usual, when it comes to the GOAT, bettors are hammering his and his team's odds heavily for Wednesday's match. According to BetMGM, below are some of the most-bet wagers for Inter Miami-Nashville.

Lionel Messi to score anytime goal: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Lionel Messi to score first goal: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Lionel Messi to score 2 or more goals: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total

Over 2.5 goals: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

*odds as of 8/30/2023

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Benjamin Cremaschi link up for a BEAUTIFUL goal against NY Red bulls

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in North America amid unprecedented hype, and Messi has exceeded expectations. The Herons have won all nine matches since Messi’s arrival — six in regulation and three in penalty kick shootouts.

RELATED: Lionel Messi stats tracker

Messi came off the bench and scored a goal in the 89th minute in Inter Miami's last match, a 2-0 MLS win at New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said Messi coming off the bench was a matter of getting some rest for the international star.

"If there are no issues, he should start," Martino said of the Nashville match.

Messi is expected to leave Inter Miami for national team duty after Sunday's road game at Los Angeles FC. Argentina plays World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Sept. 7 and Bolivia on Sept. 12.

