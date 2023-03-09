WBC - China vs. Japan - 3/9/2023
WBC - China vs. Japan - 3/9/2023

World Baseball Classic live updates: Ohtani, Japan take on China

Updated Mar. 9, 2023 5:20 a.m. EST

The World Baseball Classic continues on FS1 as Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan battle Team China in a highly-anticipated showdown. 

As expected, Ohtani takes the mound for the Japanese squad, while Pei Liang gets the ball for China.

These are the top moments from the game!

China vs. Japan

Sit 'em down!

Ohtani's stuff was working early, and he looked poised for a stellar start as he mowed down this batter with his signature splitter in the first.

