Major League Baseball
Red Sox Infielder Curtis Mead To Miss Time With Broken Left Wrist Injury
Major League Baseball

Red Sox Infielder Curtis Mead To Miss Time With Broken Left Wrist Injury

Published Jul. 29, 2026 12:03 a.m. ET

Curtis Mead will miss an undetermined amount of time with a broken left wrist injury that he suffered in his first game with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox acquired Mead on Saturday in a trade that sent left-hander Connelly Early to Washington. Mead was injured in his second at-bat with Boston on Monday when he was hit on the wrist by Athletics starter Jack Perkins.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said on Monday that X-rays were negative, but further tests on Tuesday showed an injury that will knock Mead out of the lineup.

"Super disappointing. It doesn’t feel real happening in first game," Mead told reporters before the Red Sox faced the A's on Tuesday. "There will be a break in between the next one."

Mead is hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season. 

The Red Sox recalled infielder Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to fill Mead's roster spot. The team sits with a 55-50 record and remains 6.5 games out of first place in the American League East, trailing both the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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