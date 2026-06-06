Major League Baseball
Red Sox And Yankees Postponed Due To Rain, Doubleheader Set For Aug. 29
Major League Baseball

Red Sox And Yankees Postponed Due To Rain, Doubleheader Set For Aug. 29

Updated Jun. 6, 2026 9:32 p.m. ET

Boston's game at the New York Yankees on Saturday night was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 29.

The tarp was placed on the field about an hour before the 7:35 p.m. scheduled start and rain started about an hour later.

Cam Schlittler will start Sunday for the Yankees and Will Warren will open a three-game series in Cleveland on Monday. Ranger Suarez will start Sunday for Boston.

Boston has won six of its last seven games at Yankee Stadium after taking Friday’s series opener 5-3.

New York is 1-3 since captain Aaron Judge was sidelined by a stress fracture in a rib.

Tickets from the postponed game can be used for the 1:05 p.m. game on Aug. 29 and tickets for the original Aug. 29 game can be used for the 7:15 p.m. game.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jacob deGrom dominates Palm Beach Cardinals hitters in rehab assignment

Jacob deGrom dominates Palm Beach Cardinals hitters in rehab assignment

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes