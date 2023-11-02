Rangers win World Series: Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes, Luka Doncic, more react
For the first time in their 63-year franchise history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions!
The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is celebrating its preeminent baseball accomplishment, with celebrities and sports icons all weighing in following Wednesday's series-clinching victory.
Notable names saluting the Rangers' triumph include former Rangers owner and U.S. President George W. Bush, the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Mavericks and the TCU Horned Frogs, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, current star Luka Doncic and team owner Mark Cuban, former Dallas sports reporter and current "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless, former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, YouTube group Dude Perfect, former Rangers greats Fergie Jenkins, Derek Holland, Michael Young, Ian Kinsler and Adrian Beltre — and of course, rock band Creed, who provided the unlikely soundtrack to an unlikely championship run.
Check out all the top reactions from social media below, along with the call of the final out from legendary Rangers radio broadcaster Eric Nadel and the elation from those around the Rangers that they finally won the World Series after so many years of heartbreak.
READ MORE:
- World Series Game 5 highlights: Rangers win first title in franchise history
- Rangers Redemption: At long last, Texas wins its first World Series
- Nathan Eovaldi builds on idol Nolan Ryan's legacy by bringing WS title to Texas
- Bruce Bochy knew Rangers 'on the rise,' didn't 'imagine' winning World Series in Year 1
- 2024 World Series odds: Braves, Dodgers open as favorites to win the title
- Texas Rangers' Corey Seager earns his second World Series MVP
A-listers celebrate
The hometown call of the final out
Bruce Bochy gets his flowers — again
World Series Game 4 highlights: Rangers roll past Diamondbacks, one win from crown
ALCS MVP Adolis García out for the rest of the World Series; how do Rangers adjust?
Credit to Rangers, but fans deserve better than World Series bullpen games
Max Scherzer is out of the World Series, but Rangers can withstand the loss
Rangers slugger Adolis García has 'moderate' oblique strain, World Series status unclear
2023 World Series odds: Rangers big favorites to take it all after Game 4 win
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 5, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
World Series Game 3 highlights: Rangers beat D-backs 3-1 but lose stars to injuries
Rangers overcome another short Max Scherzer start, take World Series lead versus D-backs
