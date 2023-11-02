Major League Baseball
Rangers win World Series: Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes, Luka Doncic, more react
Rangers win World Series: Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes, Luka Doncic, more react

Updated Nov. 2, 2023 6:39 a.m. ET

For the first time in their 63-year franchise history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions!

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is celebrating its preeminent baseball accomplishment, with celebrities and sports icons all weighing in following Wednesday's series-clinching victory.

Notable names saluting the Rangers' triumph include former Rangers owner and U.S. President George W. Bush, the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Mavericks and the TCU Horned Frogs, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, current star Luka Doncic and team owner Mark Cuban, former Dallas sports reporter and current "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless, former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, YouTube group Dude Perfect, former Rangers greats Fergie Jenkins, Derek Holland, Michael Young, Ian Kinsler and Adrian Beltre — and of course, rock band Creed, who provided the unlikely soundtrack to an unlikely championship run. 

Check out all the top reactions from social media below, along with the call of the final out from legendary Rangers radio broadcaster Eric Nadel and the elation from those around the Rangers that they finally won the World Series after so many years of heartbreak.

A-listers celebrate

The hometown call of the final out

Bruce Bochy gets his flowers — again

