Major League Baseball
Phillies Reportedly Closing In On Acquiring Star Reliever Jhoan Duran From Twins
Major League Baseball

Phillies Reportedly Closing In On Acquiring Star Reliever Jhoan Duran From Twins

Published Jul. 30, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET

We've got a big trade set to go down on the eve of the MLB trade deadline.

The Philadelphia Phillies are closing in on a deal to acquire star reliever Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins, Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday evening. 

This season, Duran has a 2.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings pitched. He's 16 of 18 in save situations. For his career (2022-present), Duran has a 2.47 ERA and is 74 of 83 in save situations.

The 27-year-old Duran, who was previously a blue-chip prospect for the Twins, is under contract through the end of the 2027 season. With Minnesota sitting at 51-57, good for fourth place in the American League Central, the Twins have been viewed as sellers in the weeks leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

Earlier this week, Duran was seen hugging teammates in Minnesota's bullpen, potentially meaning that a trade was taking place, but it turned out to be more good humor than an omen that something was imminent.

Minnesota Twins
Jhoan Duran
