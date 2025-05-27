Major League Baseball Phillies' Bryce Harper leaves game with bruised elbow when hit by pitch, X-ray negative Published May. 28, 2025 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bryce Harper took a knee and grasped his right arm —- the Phillies’ star slugger’s elbow was bruised, more than 40,000 Phillies fans stomachs were in knots — and the worst was feared as he took off for the tunnel.

"Whenever your top hitters, or your best hitter, gets hit like that," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said, "there’s always some concern."

Concern, yes. Just likely not a long-term one for the best team in the major leagues.

Harper left Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Atlanta in the first inning after he was hit near the right elbow by a 95.3 mph fastball from Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Harper sustained a bruise, and an X-ray was negative, the Phillies said.

A two-time NL MVP, Harper took a few steps from home plate, dropped to a knee and gripped his arm in pain. Phillies athletic trainers came out to check on Harper, and the first baseman — who wasn’t wearing an elbow guard — headed to the clubhouse.

"I’m not a complete sociopath, so I have some empathy," Strider said. "I do feel bad for him, to see a person in pain that I caused."

Thomson said Harper was in a lot of pain after he was hit and will be evaluated again Wednesday morning.

"He’s a tough guy, too," Thomson said.

Bryce Harper is hit in the elbow by a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves.

Strider was voraciously booed by Phillies fans when he left the mound as the inning ended and the jeers grew even louder when he trudged off the mound after 4 2/3 innings.

"Certainly not trying to hit him," Strider said. "I thought in the moment, I just assumed he had a guard on and was just pissed that I hit him. Saw him in pain. That was tough. I’m definitely relieved he’s OK. He’s one of the best players this century. He needs to be on the field. It’s best for the game. It’s good for us, good to compete against him."

Harper is hitting .267 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. He batted .323 (10 for 31) with three doubles, one homer and seven RBIs in seven games on the Phillies’ recent trip.

Edmundo Sosa pinch ran for Harper and stayed in the game at third base. Alec Bohm moved to first base.

"I was anxious, but happy there’s no break, for sure," Thomson said.

Harper was 3 for 16 (.188) lifetime in the regular season against Strider. Strider made just his third start for Atlanta since returning from a strained hamstring strain.

The 32-year-old Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow following the 2022 World Series and returned to the lineup just 160 days after the procedure. Harper, in the seventh season of a $330 million, 13-year contract , recently had his 1,000th career RBI and again played a key role in the Phillies’ surge to the top of the MLB standings.

Harper missed 53 games in 2022 after he broke his thumb when he was also hit by a pitch.

With Harper on a hot streak, the Phillies remain atop the NL East with a 35-19 record and they had won nine straight games before dropping the finale of their road trip against the Athletics. They were set to play two more against Atlanta before a weekend home set against Milwaukee.

"These guys have been playing well for a while now," Thomson said. "We’ve been doing it in different ways. We really pitched tonight."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

