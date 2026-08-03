Major League Baseball
Padres Add More Pitching Help, Reportedly Adding Tigers RHP Casey Mize
Major League Baseball

Padres Add More Pitching Help, Reportedly Adding Tigers RHP Casey Mize

Updated Aug. 3, 2026 6:19 p.m. ET

The San Diego Padres are going for it. 

Hours after agreeing to a trade for Robbie Ray, the Padres secured right-handed pitcher Casey Mize in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, according to multiple reports. The Tigers will get prospects Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf, while the Padres will also acquire third baseman Gage Workman, FOX Sports and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier

Mize, 29, was one of the top pitchers available ahead of Monday's trade deadline. He's 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 85 strikeouts and a 0.992 WHIP in 86 ⅔ innings pitched over 16 starts.

The Padres' pitching staff has been relatively mediocre this season. They're 16th in ERA (4.14) and 18th in WHIP (1.32). 

San Diego entered Monday with a 58-54 record. While the Padres are 11 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West, they're only one game out of the final NL wild-card spot. 

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