New York Yankees SS Anthony Volpe Playing Through Labrum Tear In Shoulder Updated Sep. 11, 2025 7:28 p.m. ET

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is having a seesaw third season in the big leagues. Now, there's some context.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed a report from the New York Post on Thursday that Volpe felt a "pop" in his left shoulder in a May 3 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Moreover, Volpe has agitated that injury multiple times since feeling the pop and received a cortisone shot in his shoulder earlier this week. Boone revealed that Volpe is playing through a small labrum tear in the shoulder.

This season, Volpe has totaled 19 home runs, 70 RBIs and 16 stolen bases, while boasting a .206/.268/.393 slash line and 1.3 wins above replacement. He entered New York's Thursday night game against the Detroit Tigers ranking in the 38th percentile of MLB in average exit velocity (89.2 mph), 43rd in hard-hit percentage (42.0%) and 59th in barrel percentage (10.2%), according to Statcast.

Meanwhile, Volpe, who won a Gold Glove in his 2023 rookie campaign, has committed an American League-high 19 errors this season. Volpe, whom the Yankees selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, has been New York's primary shortstop since making the team's roster in 2023.

The Yankees are 80-65, three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East and tied with the Boston Red Sox for the No. 1 AL wild-card seed. Over the first two games of their three-game series at home against the Tigers, the Yankees have been out-scored, 23-3. The Yankees rank first in MLB in runs scored (752) and slugging percentage (.453) but are tied for 14th in batting average (.248) and are 15th in hits (1,217).

