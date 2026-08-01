New York Yankees Reportedly Send Pitcher Camilo Doval To Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Yankees reportedly traded relief pitcher Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per Jeff Passan.

Doval has a 3-1 record, one save and a 4.54 ERA over 39.2 appearances for the Yankees in 2026. This is the second straight time Doval has been moved at MLB's trade deadline, as the San Francisco Giants shipped him to the Yankees last July.

Camilo Doval appeared in 66 games for the New York Yankees over the last two MLB seasons. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

The Pirates are sending minor league prospects Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz to New York in exchange for Doval.

Both New York and Pittsburgh are vying for MLB playoff spots. The Yankees (62-48) sit atop the American League wild card race and 2.5 games back of Tampa Bay in the AL East. The Pirates (55-56 are 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL wild card race.