Major League Baseball
Most MLB Home Runs before the All-Star Break
Published Jul. 14, 2025 2:49 p.m. ET
The All-Star break marks the unofficial halfway point of the Major League Baseball season, and each July fans get a glimpse of who’s been the season’s biggest power threat. In July 2025, Cal Raleigh slugged his way to 38 home runs by the break - good enough for second-most in MLB history (since 1933), trailing only Barry Bonds’ 39 in 2001.
Check out the franchise of sluggers who’ve piled up the most homers at the break:
Most Home Runs at the All-Star Break
- No. 1: Barry Bonds, 39 HR (2001)
- No. 2: Cal Raleigh, 38 HR (2025)
- No. 3: Chris Davis, 37 HR (2013)
- No. 3: Mark McGwire, 37 HR (1998)
- No. 3: Reggie Jackson, 37 HR (1969)
- No. 6: Aaron Judge, 35 HR (2025)
- No. 6: Luis González, 35 HR (2001)
- No. 6: Ken Griffey Jr., 35 HR (1998)
- No. 9: Aaron Judge, 34 HR (2024)
- No. 9: Frank Howard, 34 HR (1969)
- No. 11: Aaron Judge, 33 HR (2022)
- No. 11: Shohei Ohtani, 33 HR (2021)
- No. 11: Sammy Sosa, 33 HR (1998)
- No. 11: Ken Griffey Jr., 33 HR (1994)
- No. 11: Matt Williams, 33 HR (1994)
- No. 11: Mark McGwire, 33 HR (1987)
- No. 11: Roger Maris, 33 HR (1961)
