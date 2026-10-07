Big Step Toward World Series Three-Peat: Dodgers Oust Braves To Reach NLCS

Another step toward a World Series three-peat.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the NL Championship Series for the third straight season after eliminating the Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 win on Wednesday in Game 4 of the NL Division Series.

Facing a 3-2 count and two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, Andy Pages hit a bases-loaded single off Robert Suarez to drive in two runs and break a 1-1 tie.

Pages' hitoff Suarez's fastball was the Dodgers' first hit with runners in scoring position the entire series – driving in Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman.

Max Muncy's homer in the ninth inning gave the Dodgers another insurance run in the win. It was Muncy's third home run of the postseason, and 19th of his career in the playoffs.

The Braves scored first in the opening frame after Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's wild pitch allowed Michael Harris II to score. In the top of the second, the Dodgers then capitalized on a Braves' mistake when Shohei Ohtani reached home on shortstop Mauricio Dubón's throwing error.

The Dodgers will now await the winner of the NLDS series between the Brewers and Padres to see who will be their opponent for the league pennant. It also keeps the hopes of a third straight World Series title alive for the Dodgers, which hasn't been done since the Yankees did so in 1998-2000.

For the Braves, it was a game of missed opportunities as they went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position en route to another disappointing early playoff exit. This year's NL East champions have not advanced past the NLDS since winning the 2021 World Series.

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Sunday on FOX.