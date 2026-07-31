Mets Reportedly Scratch Freddy Peralta Amid MLB Trade Deadline Rumors

Gee, what could this mean?

The New York Mets have scratched right-hander Freddy Peralta from his Friday night start against the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post.

Peralta, a free agent at the end of the season, has reportedly garnered trade interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

Peralta, a two-time All-Star, is in his first season with the Mets. Through 22 starts, the 30-year-old owns a 4.99 ERA, a 1.48 WHIP and an 83 ERA+, while totaling 113 strikeouts and -0.2 wins above replacement over 113 ⅔ innings pitched.

Last season, Peralta posted a career-best 2.70 ERA, 155 ERA+ and 5.5 wins above replacement with the Milwaukee Brewers — where he spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career (2018-25) — while posting 204 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP.

The Mets acquired Peralta and fellow right-hander Tobias Myers from the Brewers in June for infielder Jett Williams and right-hander Brandon Sproat. Williams was the No. 14 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft who's now ranked as Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and Sproat was the No. 56 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and has made 18 starts for the Brewers this season.

New York traded left-hander David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs in June and sent reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins early Friday morning. Elsewhere, relievers Luke Weaver, Huascar Brazobán and Devin Williams, starting pitcher Clay Holmes — who hasn't pitched since May due to a fractured fibula — and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. have been among the many Mets players who have been mentioned in persistent trade rumors.

The Mets are 47-63, good for last place in the National League East and 14th in the NL altogether.