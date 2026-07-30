3 Best MLB Trade Deadline Fits For Rockies Catcher Hunter Goodman

Need a catcher? Want one that rakes and is under contract through 2029? Give the Colorado Rockies a call about Hunter Goodman!

The Rockies are tied for the worst record in MLB (42-67), and Goodman, a two-time All-Star, is among their compelling position players who could move the needle for a contender, specifically one that wants a catcher.

Here are three best trade fits for Goodman.

Boston Red Sox

Hunter Goodman boasts a career .502 slugging percentage. (Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

Boston's offense has slumped, and it could use more power from behind the plate. Enter Goodman.

Goodman leads MLB catchers with 31 home runs — which is tied for third in MLB altogether — a .545 slugging percentage and a .871 OPS. He has overwhelming power from the right side and is arguably the best hitting catcher in the sport.

Goodman would add needed slug to a Boston offense that's tied for 28th in MLB in home runs (104), tied for 24th in runs (454) and tied for 22nd in slugging percentage (.393). Moreover, the Red Sox have received a combined five home runs and 33 RBIs from the catching combination of Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong and Mickey Gasper. Suffice to say: Goodman would be a monumental upgrade in the batter's box for Boston at the position.

All that said, the Red Sox may prefer to just ride out the season with Narváez and Wong behind the plate, who has had his moments as a hitter, and keep continuity intact between said catchers and their pitching staff, as Boston (57-51 and winners of 20 of its last 23 games) continues to chug toward a playoff spot. On that note, Goodman's prospects behind the plate continually come into question, as he's tied for 57th among MLB catchers with -1 defensive runs saved and tied for 21st among catchers in runners caught stealing (10).

Texas Rangers

Hunter Goodman has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons: 2025 and 2026. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers find themselves squarely in playoff contention (first place in the American League West at 55-54). What could they use to build separation in the AL West? Offense behind the plate, a void that Goodman would fill with ease.

Goodman, who ranks in the 97th percentile of MLB in barrel percentage this season (17.0%), per Statcast, would instantly become the Rangers' most dangerous hitter from either side of the plate. Prior to this season, Goodman blasted 31 home runs, drove in 91 runs and finished with a .520 slugging percentage in 2025, helping him earn a Silver Slugger honor.

Texas has dealt with injuries to catchers Kyle Higashioka (.218/.306/.370 slash line) and Danny Jansen (.171/.277/.309 slash line), who have each struggled at the plate, while Elias Díaz and Austin Wynns have been unable to provide a lift. Meanwhile, Goodman has five multi-home run games this season, including two three-homer games.

All that said, Texas — or any team for that matter — may refrain from offering a considerable trade package for Goodman to be their long-term catcher, potentially seeing him as more of a first baseman in the wake of his shortcomings behind the plate compared to his catching counterparts (Goodman has also made 29 MLB starts in right field, 10 at first base and five in left field). Plus, would acquiring Goodman make the Rangers a true AL contender or just the best team in a division where they're the only team with a winning record?

New York Yankees

Hunter Goodman was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Even with his defensive shortcomings, Goodman would improve the Red Sox and Rangers, but neither club makes the most sense to acquire the catcher because the Yankees have a screaming need for Goodman.

Austin Wells boasts a reputable seven defensive runs saved this year, but the bat has been a major problem for the Yankees' starting catcher (.162/.260/.273 slash line). Goodman would be the team's best hitting catcher since the peak version of Gary Sanchez and provide elite power to an offense that's currently without Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton.

If New York loves Goodman's bat but has alarms sounding on his glove, it could remove him for Wells in the final two-to-three innings of games where they have a lead behind the notion that his spot in the order likely won't reach the plate again. Another option is having Wells start multiple games a week, with Goodman serving as the designated hitter on those days until Stanton, who's the team's primary designated hitter, when healthy, returns.

The Yankees could offer the Rockies a trade package for Goodman centered around right-handers Luis Gil — who was the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year — and Elmer Rodriguez and catcher Ali Sánchez, among other prospects. Both Gil and Rodriguez likely don't have a short-term path to getting back in New York's starting rotation, whereas they could each theoretically join Colorado's starting rotation from the jump.

If and when the Yankees' offense gets back to 100% health wise, Goodman would add another impact bat to a high-octane, power-hitting unit, which complements an elite starting rotation and a bullpen that's tied for the MLB lead in ERA (2.98).