Major League Baseball
Max Scherzer Becomes 11th Major League Pitcher with 3,500 Strikeouts
Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer Becomes 11th Major League Pitcher with 3,500 Strikeouts

Published Jun. 10, 2026 8:47 p.m. ET

Max Scherzer came off the injured list and promptly reached another milestone.

Unfortunately for Scherzer, it didn't stop his season-long struggles.

The Toronto pitcher reached 3,500 strikeouts when he caught Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber looking at an 86 mph change up to begin the game Wednesday night.

Scherzer raised his arm as fans rose for a brief standing ovation before Trea Turner's at bat.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, Scherzer is the 11th pitcher in big league history with 3,500 strikeouts. Walter Johnson (3,509) is 10th on baseball’s career list.

Scherzer’s former teammate Justin Verlander (3,554) is the only other active pitcher to reach the mark.

Scherzer added to his tally by striking out Turner, but Bryce Harper followed with a home run that bounced off the top of the wall in left wall and went out.

Alec Bohm made it 4-0 with a three-run homer in the third. Scherzer has made six starts and allowed nine home runs in 22 innings.

Scherzer struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, pushing his career total to 3,503. He exited after an infield single by Justin Crawford. Schwarber greeted Mason Fluharty with a homer to make it 6-0.

Scherzer walked three and allowed five runs and five hits. His ERA rose from 9.64 to 10.23.

Toronto activated Scherzer off the 15-day injured list (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation) before the game. He hadn't pitched since allowing seven runs in 2 1/3 innings against Cleveland on April 24.

Right-hander Connor Seabold was designated for assignment.

Scherzer returned to the reigning American League champions in February, signing a $3 million, one-year contract.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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