Mariners Acquire Taylor Ward In Trade With Orioles

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly traded for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward, per ESPN. This comes on the heels of starting right fielder Luke Raley landing on the IL with a left forearm strain.

The Angels get back three minor leaguers for Ward, per MLB Pipeline: Brock Moore, Alex Hoppe and Harrison Kreiling.

Ward is leading the American League in walks with 87, and while he hasn't had his usual power with just seven homers – Ward batted a career-high 36 in 2025, after 23, 17 in just 97 games and 25 in the three prior seasons – his .383 on-base percentage has still helped him be an above-average hitter in the Orioles' outfield.

Taylor Ward's power wasn't what the Orioles expected, but he kept drawing free passes and remained productive that way. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Adding Ward keeps the Mariners from having to play Victor Robles in right field in Raley's absence – Robles is batting just .241/.288/.267 in 51 games and 126 plate appearances, and has been a below-replacement-level player for Seattle in 2026.

Baltimore acquired Ward this past offseason for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, for his final season before free agency. The 32-year-old left fielder is a rental for the Mariners and a necessary upgrade: Seattle is 55-58 but just two games out of a wild-card spot and three behind the AL West-leading Astros, and Raley's absence opened up a significant hole in the lineup and outfield.

The Orioles are just 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot themselves, but have moved Ward for prospects signaling a potential desire to step back from that race – though, over the weekend general manager Mike Elias indicated the O's would buy and sell, per MLB.

Moore is a 26-year-old reliever missing bats in Double-A. Alex Hoppe, 27, has thrown 28 innings in the majors in 2026, splitting time between the bigs and Triple-A. Kreiling is a 24-year-old right-hander, but he wasn't drafted until 2024 when he was already 22: he has thrown just 10 ⅔ innings as a professional, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025 and missed the entire season.