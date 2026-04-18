Los Angeles Dodgers' Historic Start By The Numbers

Per usual, the Los Angeles Dodgers are cracking skulls and taking names, but they're doing so at an even higher level this season. In defeating the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, Los Angeles marked its first 15-4 start since 1977.

Here's the Dodgers' electric start to the 2026 MLB season by the numbers, entering Apr. 18's slate of games:

0: Relievers Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia have each given up zero runs in eight appearances apiece.

0.50: Through his first three starts, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has recorded an 0.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 18 strikeouts and held opponents to a .113 batting average (18 innings pitched).

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani crushes leadoff homer to tie score against Rangers

1: The Dodgers' offense leads MLB with 35 home runs, 320 total bases, a .287 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage, a .499 slugging percentage and an .863 OPS.

1.04: After leading MLB with 10 blown saves — and posting a 4.74 ERA — in 2025, left-handed reliever Tanner Scott sports a 1.04 ERA and 0.58 WHIP through his first 10 appearances this season.

1.05: The Dodgers' combined 1.05 WHIP and 6.2 hits surrendered per nine innings leads the sport.

4: Of backup catcher Dalton Rushing's nine hits, four of them are home runs; he owns a .529/.556/1.353 slash line.

5: The Dodgers have won five of their first six series.

6: Max Muncy leads the team with six home runs, which have all been solo shots.

8: In what was his second MLB start since June 6, 2025, Justin Wrobleski, who has been a primary reliever for the Dodgers, pitched eight scoreless innings and gave up just two baserunners (two hits) against the New York Mets on Apr. 13.

9: Los Angeles has held its opponents to two or fewer runs in nine games.

21: Outfielder Andy Pages has totaled a team-high 21 RBIs, while blasting five home runs, stealing three bases and sporting a .412/.453/.691 slash line.

52: The Dodgers have a +52 run differential, which is second in MLB.

78.9: At 15-4, Los Angeles owns the best record in the sport (78.9% winning percentage).

143: The Dodgers' 143 OPS+ leads the majors.

188: Opponents are hitting just .188 against the Dodgers' starting rotation, which also sports a mere 0.99 WHIP. Both statistics are first in MLB.