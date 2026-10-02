How to Watch Padres vs. Brewers: NLDS Game 2 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The San Diego Padres visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI.

The Brewers finished the regular season 103-59 (.636), while the Padres went 91-71 (.562). Milwaukee leads the series 1-0 after a 3-2 Game 1 win and hands the ball to Logan Henderson, who went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA. San Diego starts Michael King.

Jackson Chourio led Milwaukee with a .291 average, just ahead of Fernando Tatis Jr. at .289 for San Diego. On the mound, Jacob Misiorowski posted a 1.80 ERA for the Brewers, while Michael King finished at 3.21 for the Padres. Milwaukee collected 1,422 hits, the most in MLB this season, and San Diego posted an .815 OPS in September and October, the highest in the league over that stretch.

William Contreras is three singles shy of 500 for his career, a milestone within reach at American Family Field on Sunday.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Padres vs. Brewers Game 2

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Jackson Merrill went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts in NLDS Game 1, a 3-2 Brewers win, and is hitting .333 this postseason after a .571 Wild Card sweep. He went 2 for 4 with two RBI in the opener and 2 for 3 with a run scored and a walk in the clincher, after hitting .254 with 26 home runs and 87 RBI in the regular season.

Milwaukee's pitchers held opponents to a .221 average this season, 21 points below the .242 mark San Diego's staff allowed.

Milwaukee starts Logan Henderson in Game 2, with the Brewers up 1-0 in the series, after an 11-3 season with a 2.47 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP. In his last regular-season start, September 23 at Philadelphia, the right-hander got the win while allowing one run on four hits over five innings with three strikeouts.

He starts at American Family Field against San Diego's Michael King, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over 7 postseason innings. The Padres hit 183 home runs in the regular season, 29 more than the Brewers.

Wild Card Game 1 opened with a Fernando Tatis Jr. leadoff home run on the Cubs' first pitch, and he finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and a walk. He went 0 for 4 with a strikeout in the clincher and 1 for 5 with two strikeouts in NLDS Game 1, leaving him 3 for 12 this postseason.

Tatis led San Diego with a .289 average in the regular season and added 25 home runs and 83 RBI. Milwaukee finished 103-59, 12 wins better than the Padres' 91-71.

Joey Ortiz's status was in question after a knee and abdominal injury late in the regular season, but he started NLDS Game 1 at third base, batting ninth, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Ortiz hit .270 with nine home runs and 47 RBI this season. San Diego's pitchers allowed one run across two Wild Card games against the Cubs.

Padres vs. Brewers Odds

Learn more about the San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLDS Game 2 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.