How to Watch Padres vs. Brewers: NLDS Game 1 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The San Diego Padres visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. Game 1 of the NLDS follows a Wild Card sweep of the Cubs for San Diego.

The Brewers finished the regular season 103-59 (.636), while the Padres went 91-71 (.562). Milwaukee sends Jacob Misiorowski to the mound after a 16-5 season with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts. San Diego starts Robbie Ray, who went 13-8 with a 3.59 ERA this season.

At the plate, Jackson Chourio led Milwaukee with a .291 average, just ahead of Fernando Tatis Jr. at .289 for San Diego. Brice Turang topped the Brewers with 100 RBI, while Manny Machado led the Padres with 91.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Padres vs. Brewers

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

A 16-5 record with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts made Jacob Misiorowski the Brewers' leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts for a team that finished 103-59. He is healthy, tops the depth chart and gets the Game 1 start after Milwaukee won eight of its last 10 to close the regular season.

San Diego arrives after sweeping the Cubs in the Wild Card round, scoring 12 runs in two games while hitting .328 as a team with a .925 OPS. The Padres also hit 183 home runs in the regular season, 29 more than Milwaukee, so Game 1 pairs Milwaukee's starter with the lineup that out-homered the Brewers.

A .337 average and 18 RBI over 24 games in September carried Jackson Chourio into October, and he went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI in his most recent game, a win over St. Louis on September 27. For the full season he led Milwaukee with a .291 average and added 25 home runs and 23 stolen bases with an .838 OPS in 127 games.

San Diego's pitchers allowed one run total across the two Wild Card games against the Cubs, a 0.50 ERA and 0.833 WHIP, and that is the staff Chourio and the Brewers have to solve in Game 1.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .500 this postseason with a 1.500 OPS after going 4 for 8 with two runs scored, a home run and two RBI in the Wild Card sweep of the Cubs. He is projected to start at shortstop for San Diego after hitting .231 with 13 home runs and 57 RBI in the regular season.

He had two hits in each Wild Card game, going 2 for 4 on September 29 and again on September 30, with a run scored and an RBI in both. Milwaukee presents a tougher test, having allowed only 618 runs across 162 games this season.

Wild Card Game 1 brought Manny Machado a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, going 2 for 3 with a walk, before a 1 for 4 night with a strikeout in the clincher. That leaves him 3 for 7 this postseason.

Power carried his regular season more than contact, with 30 home runs and 91 RBI, the most on San Diego in both categories, against a .217 average. Milwaukee's pitchers held opponents to a .221 average this season, 21 points below the .242 mark San Diego's staff allowed.

Padres vs. Brewers Odds

Learn more about the San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLDS Game 1 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.