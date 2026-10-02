How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers: NLDS Game 1 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

The Dodgers finished the regular season 100-62 (.617), while the Braves went 94-68 (.580). Tarik Skubal takes the mound for Los Angeles after going 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA, and Atlanta has not announced a starter.

Matt Olson paced the Braves with 41 home runs and 93 RBI, and Michael Harris II led Atlanta with a .294 average. For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani hit 30 home runs, Andy Pages drove in 85 runs and Freddie Freeman led the team with a .288 average.

Chris Sale won 14 games with a 2.16 ERA for the Braves, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto won 14 games with a 2.53 ERA for the Dodgers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers Game 1

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks at San Francisco on September 25 is the last line Tarik Skubal posted before Los Angeles gave him Game 1. He made 10 starts after the trade deadline and posted a 2.61 ERA with 70 strikeouts and 13 walks across 62 innings.

Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP over the full season. Atlanta averaged 4.6 runs per game in the regular season, against 4.9 for the Dodgers.

Five hits in 11 at-bats against Philadelphia in the Wild Card Series carried Michael Harris II into this series. He opened 3 for 3 with two runs scored and finished with a three-run homer in the first inning of the 6-2 clincher.

Harris hit .294 with 26 home runs and 87 RBI in the regular season. The Dodgers' pitchers held opponents to a .218 average this season, against .234 for Atlanta's staff.

The Dodgers' home run leader this season, Shohei Ohtani hit 30 and drove in 81 runs while batting .275 as the designated hitter. He went 5 for 21 with one RBI and no home runs over the last five games of the regular season.

Atlanta's pitchers carried a 3.63 ERA in the regular season, 0.08 higher than the 3.55 mark for Los Angeles.

Matt Olson homered in the Wild Card clincher against Philadelphia, going 1 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk. He finished the series with two hits, that home run and three RBI.

Olson led Atlanta with 41 home runs and 93 RBI in the regular season, and his 40th homer made him the fifth player in franchise history with multiple 40-homer seasons. Atlanta and Los Angeles each hit 204 home runs in the regular season.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds

Learn more about the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 1 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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