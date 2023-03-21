Major League Baseball Flippin' Bats World Baseball Classic live postgame show Published Mar. 21, 2023 11:15 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Samurai Japan won the World Baseball Classic title game 3-2 Tuesday night, with Shohei Ohtani striking out Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out. Ben Verlander and Alex Curry are in Miami and hosting a live postgame show.

ADVERTISEMENT

share