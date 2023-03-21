Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Flippin' Bats World Baseball Classic live postgame show

Published Mar. 21, 2023 11:15 p.m. EDT
Ben Verlander
Ben Verlander
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Samurai Japan won the World Baseball Classic title game 3-2 Tuesday night, with Shohei Ohtani striking out Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out. Ben Verlander and Alex Curry are in Miami and hosting a live postgame show.

