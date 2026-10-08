With A Taste Of Tequila, Papi Salutes Teoscar Hernandez And The Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the NL Championship Series for the third straight season, and remain on course for a World Series three-peat.

That's a cause for celebration in itself.

Which is why MLB on FOX analyst David Ortiz didn't mind saluting Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez with a swig of tequila after the team eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series.

Ortiz lauded Hernandez's ability to deliver for the Dodgers in crucial moments despite being on a team with more celebrated stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

"Every time you come out quietly and do some damage, brother. … You always come through when they really, really need you. You always prepare for those moments," Ortiz said.

While Hernandez went hitless in Games 3 and 4 against the Braves, the 33-year-old outfielder had a crucial two-run home run in the 5-3 win in Game 1.

Hernandez, as he was drenched with beer and champagne by his celebrating teammates in the visitors' locker room in Atlanta, said he thrives when the team needs him the most.

"I love [the moments]. Throughout my career, I'm not afraid to fail. I think that's the key, and I try to pass that to thing to the new guys – don't be afraid to fail," Hernandez explained. "I just want to be that guy in that tough spot."

Hernandez came on late toward the end of the season after struggling this summer. But things turned for him in September, where Hernández’s final month saw him hit .341 with a .965 OPS, along with four homers and 18 RBIs.

When asked by MLB on FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez about the mid-season adjustments he made as a hitter, Hernandez credited his improvement at the plate to switching up his stance.

"I had like three different stances that I used throughout the season and the way I'm hitting right now is one of them. I used to have a little bit of a leg kick. Another one is similar to Shohei, to stay on the ground.

"And another is pulling my front leg outside and doing a toe tap. I do this to control my body, to see the ball traveling and use the whole field."

Hernandez and the Dodgers will be back in action on Sunday in Game 1 of the NLCS on FOX.