Major League Baseball
Brewers Rookie Cooper Pratt Wins World Series 4 Months Into MLB Career: 'It's Surreal'
Major League Baseball

Brewers Rookie Cooper Pratt Wins World Series 4 Months Into MLB Career: 'It's Surreal'

Published Oct. 29, 2026 12:34 a.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers waited 57 years for their first-ever World Series title. For some fans, that's an entire lifetime; for rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt, it was much, much shorter than that.

"This is one of the greatest moments of my life," Pratt told FOX Sports' Tom Verducci after the Brewers' World Series-clinching win over the Tampa Rays on Wednesday. "Oh my gosh. It doesn’t even feel real. It’s surreal. It only took four months, frick!"

The 22-year-old quickly became one of Milwaukee's most valuable hitters during their World Series campaign. Through 13 postseason games, Pratt notched 17 hits, seven runs, seven RBIs and hit one home run.

Pratt is now the first rookie in MLB history to hit for three straight multi-RBI games in the World Series.

Pratt credited the Brewers' fan base for keeping him and the team energized throughout their postseason run.

"We have the best fans," Pratt said. "It’s loud, it’s crazy, the pressure is out of this world. It’s some of the hardest but most fun baseball I’ve ever been a part of.

"I messed up a lot of times this postseason, but the guys picked me up, and we’re here, and we’re world champions. It’s so special, man. I’m so blessed. I owe it all to my Heavenly Father. It’s amazing."

Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski, Christian Yelich & more react to WORLD SERIES WIN in Game 5 vs Rays

Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski, Christian Yelich & more react to WORLD SERIES WIN in Game 5 vs Rays
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