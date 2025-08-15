Major League Baseball Astros All-Star Closer Josh Hader Shut Down From Throwing With Shoulder Strain Published Aug. 15, 2025 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader will be shut down from throwing for approximately three weeks after the team announced Friday he has been diagnosed with a left shoulder capsule strain.

Hader was placed on the injured list on Monday for the first time in his nine-year Major League career because of a shoulder strain. Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Hader would seek a second opinion before determining the next course of action.

A six-time All-Star, Hader, who is in his second year with the Astros, is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and is tied for third with 28 saves in 48 appearances this season.

The Astros entered play on Friday leading the American League West by 1.5 games, despite having 13 players on the injured list.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

