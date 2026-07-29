Angels Trade Logan O'Hoppe, Chase Silseth To Rangers For Prospect Angel Arredondo
The Los Angeles Angels traded reliever Chase Silseth and struggling catcher Logan O’Hoppe to the Texas Rangers for minor league third baseman Angel Arredondo on Wednesday night.
The deal, announced a few minutes before the Angels’ series finale against the Houston Astros, could mark the beginning of an extensive rebuilding process for the Angels, who entered play Wednesday with an American League-worst 42-66 record and 13 1/2 games behind the Rangers in the AL West.
"We know we have to start shaking up this roster, and today was day one," Angels interim general manager John Mozeliak said. "Clearly, where the Angels are at right now, we need to do things differently."
Silseth, 26, was one of the Angels’ top relievers, going 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 47 games this year. O’Hoppe, 26, appeared in 75 games, batting .209 with 23 RBIs.
Arredondo, 19, hit .247 with eight home runs, 15 doubles and 47 RBIs in 86 games for low-A Hickory this season. He signed with the Rangers as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2024.
Reporting by the Associated Press.
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